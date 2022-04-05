New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,592,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMKR opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,400 over the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

