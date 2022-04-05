New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 196.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after acquiring an additional 648,092 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 435.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 503,903 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 574,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after acquiring an additional 299,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.