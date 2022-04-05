New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 910 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Guess’ worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

GES opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.06.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Guess”s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

