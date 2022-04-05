New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.84 Million Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Tivity Health worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TVTY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 169,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

TVTY opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

