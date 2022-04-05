New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Triumph Group worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,448,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Triumph Group by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 409,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 176,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 1,287.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 157,859 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

