New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 540 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

