New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

