New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Heartland Express worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 30.0% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Heartland Express by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

