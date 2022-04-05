Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 14,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 4,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newbury Street Acquisition stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

