NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 319 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.39. 2,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,225. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.