NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 93,036 HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.68% of HireQuest as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in HireQuest in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HireQuest by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HireQuest by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HireQuest by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HQI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $261.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $25.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.
In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HQI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
About HireQuest (Get Rating)
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireQuest (HQI)
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.