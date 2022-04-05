NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 240 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.96. 2,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,841. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

