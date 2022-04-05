NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.01. 102,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,744,486. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.34. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

