NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.32. 365,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,330. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

