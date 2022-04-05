NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,752. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.26.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

