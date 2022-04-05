NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $240,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,106,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.53.

MA stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,437. The company has a market cap of $355.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

