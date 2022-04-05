NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $278,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.
PLD stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.05. 36,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.76 and a 1-year high of $169.93.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.
Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
