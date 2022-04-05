NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $278,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,913 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.05. 36,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.76 and a 1-year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.