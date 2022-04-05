NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $281,000 in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

NYSE WES traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. 15,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

