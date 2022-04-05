NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $349,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

DVY traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.56. 8,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,595. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

