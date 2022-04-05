NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $494,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 1.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,354,000 after acquiring an additional 361,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, reaching $108.40. 67,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,021,865. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.59.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

