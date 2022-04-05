NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,884,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $113,158,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after purchasing an additional 901,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after purchasing an additional 831,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.65. 122,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

