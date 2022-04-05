NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 805 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $582.14. 15,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $356.84 and a fifty-two week high of $586.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

