NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 8,132 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

