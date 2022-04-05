NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,066 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.22. 197,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

