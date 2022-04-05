NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,555,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 452.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 249,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 41,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.60 and its 200 day moving average is $132.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

