NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,850,000. DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $542.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.39. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $474.20 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

