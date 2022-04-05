Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Lessened by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,503,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 243,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

NEM opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.