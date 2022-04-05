NexImmune’s (NEXI) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NEXI opened at $4.68 on Friday. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $106.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Kristi Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 128,978 shares of company stock worth $378,359 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NexImmune by 19,525.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NexImmune by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

