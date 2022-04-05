NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $88.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,455. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

