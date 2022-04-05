NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.
A number of analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NXRT traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $88.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,455. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.73%.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
