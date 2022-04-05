Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($20.98) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.
LON NFC opened at GBX 1,456 ($19.10) on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12-month low of GBX 662 ($8.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,476 ($19.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -297.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,190.63.
