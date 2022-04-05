Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,700 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($20.98) to GBX 1,700 ($22.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

LON NFC opened at GBX 1,456 ($19.10) on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12-month low of GBX 662 ($8.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,476 ($19.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -297.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,212.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,190.63.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

