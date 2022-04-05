NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.26. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $63.59 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

