NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.