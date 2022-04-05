NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 391.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 81,993 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 725,878 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 103,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

