NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) vs. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Head to Head Review

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextNav and L3Harris Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 939.16 -$144.67 million N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $17.81 billion 2.74 $1.85 billion $9.11 27.73

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Volatility & Risk

NextNav has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NextNav and L3Harris Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 L3Harris Technologies 1 3 8 0 2.58

NextNav presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.19%. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus target price of $252.73, suggesting a potential upside of 0.03%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% L3Harris Technologies 10.36% 13.26% 7.39%

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats NextNav on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions. It also manufactures and integrates mission systems for maritime platforms, such as signals intelligence and multi-intelligence platforms; unmanned surface and undersea autonomous solutions; and power and ship control systems and other electronic and electrical products and systems. In addition, this segment offers advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense solutions; mission avionics; and electronic warfare systems. The company's Communication Systems segment provides tactical communications; broadband secured mobile networked communication equipment, including airborne, space, and surface data link terminals, ground stations, and transportable tactical satellite communication (SATCOM) systems for use in manned aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and naval ships; and helmet and weapon mounted integrated night vision systems. This segment also offers radios, systems applications, and equipment for critical public safety and professional communications; and SATCOM terminals and battlefield management networks. Its Aviation Systems segment offers defense aviation products; commercial pilot training; and mission networks solutions for air traffic management. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

