NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $307.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get NICE alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock traded down $8.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.80. 7,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $199.32 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.