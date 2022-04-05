Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Up 4.9%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.68. 14,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 722,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Nobilis Health from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nobilis Health by 901.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,117,923 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $149,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008,091 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at about $65,532,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at about $59,289,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at about $36,906,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,710,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

