Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($35.16) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,312. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

