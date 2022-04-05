Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOMD. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.