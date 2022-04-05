Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,581 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,510,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

