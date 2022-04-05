Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Northern Technologies International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

