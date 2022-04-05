Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:NWN opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

