nOS (NOS) Price Tops $0.0515

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

