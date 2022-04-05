NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stake Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 37.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 36.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Bank of America downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NOV Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.