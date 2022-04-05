NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) & 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) Head-To-Head Survey

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of 12 ReTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

NTT DATA has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 12 ReTech has a beta of 16.42, meaning that its stock price is 1,542% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA 4.65% 9.92% 3.99% 12 ReTech -3,899.14% N/A -3,819.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NTT DATA and 12 ReTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.25 $722.33 million $0.75 26.03 12 ReTech $720,000.00 3.68 -$21.94 million N/A N/A

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NTT DATA and 12 ReTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA 0 1 1 0 2.50 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NTT DATA beats 12 ReTech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT DATA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

12 ReTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. The company was founded by Angelo Ponzetta on September 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

