Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $47.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,021. The company has a market cap of $688.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

