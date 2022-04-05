Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.10. The company had a trading volume of 271,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,470. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

