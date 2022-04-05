Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE JEMD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth $90,000.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Dividend History for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD)

