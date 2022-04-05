Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE JEMD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $8.43.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth $90,000.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.