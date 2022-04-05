Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NNY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 54,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,851. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.