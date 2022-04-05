Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NPV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 8,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

