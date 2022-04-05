Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NUWE stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.05.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the third quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

